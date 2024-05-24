USC defeats California to advance to Pac-12 baseball tournament final
Freshman Brayden Dowd hit his first career home run and finished with four RBIs, Josh Blum threw two innings of scoreless relief for his 10th save and USC beat California 7-4 on Friday to earn its ninth straight victory and a spot in the Pac-12 tournament championship game.
USC (31-27), which advanced past pool play for the first time in program history Thursday, will play either Stanford or top-seeded Arizona for the final Pac-12 title on Saturday.
The NCAA and five major college sports conferences agree to settle antitrust allegations for nearly $2.8 billion over the next 10 years.
California (36-19) had the bases loaded with no outs in the third inning before USC starter Tyler Stromsborg struck out Rodney Green Jr. and got Peyton Schulze to hit into a double play.
USC went ahead in the fourth when Dowd sent a three-run shot over the right-field wall for a 3-2 lead. Dowd added an RBI groundout in the sixth.
Cal tied the score 4-4 with two runs in the seventh, but USC put a pair on in the bottom half before Austin Overn brought one home with a sacrifice fly.
USC added two insurance runs when Dean Carpentier tripled in a run in the eighth and scored on a single by Ryan Jackson.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.