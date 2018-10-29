USC fires OL coach Neil Callaway; Clay Helton to take over play-calling

USC coach Clay Helton said Sunday he would reassess the team after the regular season before making any significant changes.
A day later, he altered course.
USC fired offensive line coach Neil Callaway and announced that coach Clay Helton will take over the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Tee Martin.
"I felt it was an appropriate time to become more involved in the offense as we continue to develop our team for the future," Helton said in a statement released by the school. "Tee and I have had conversations about this decision and he was supportive. He has done a tremendous job here. He will stay involved with the offense as he remains the offensive coordinator, helps put together our practice and game plans and serves as my offensive eyes during games.
"I want to thank Neil for all his hard work at USC. He is an outstanding coach and a great friend. I wish him nothing but the best in the future."
Run game coordinator Tim Drevno will coach the offensive line as well as the running backs. Drevno was the Trojans’ offensive line coach in 2014.
Helton returns to a familiar role, having been the Trojans’ offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015 before becoming head coach.