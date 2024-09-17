Lincoln Riley isn’t too bothered that Michigan has switched quarterbacks

USC coach Lincoln Riley said his team has to be “ready for everybody” on Michigan.

Lincoln Riley is not the type of coach to divulge more information than is absolutely necessary. Especially when that information might offer an upcoming opponent even a sliver of a hint about USC’s plans or personnel. Specifics are regularly side-stepped. Injury inquiries are stiff-armed away.

Sherrone Moore, his coaching counterpart at Michigan, appeared to share similar feelings about protecting state secrets. That is, until this week, when Moore decided to share with the world, three games into his tenure at Michigan, that he was making a change at quarterback.

Moore made it official in a news conference Monday that Michigan would replace Davis Warren, a former walk-on who struggled through three starts, with Alex Orji, a running threat with limited experience as a passer. Why Moore decided to do so publicly, squandering the element of surprise with Riley and his defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, has yet to be explained.

That information was certainly welcomed with open arms by USC and its coaching staff. But Riley said he understood Moore’s rationale behind announcing the move, even if he wouldn’t speculate as to why he announced it five days ahead of Saturday’s big-time Big Ten opener in Ann Arbor.

“I can understand where they’re coming from on it,” Riley said. “There’s two trains of thought. They both have relevance. But I’m not going to sit here and guess why they did or why they made that choice. That’s their decision. We gotta be ready for everybody they have. Very multiple offense. Very good on the offensive line. Backs are good. Tight ends elite. Lot of really gifted coaches over there. So, a big challenge, regardless of who’s under center.”

Still, it’s incredibly valuable intel for a USC defense that spent its bye week preparing for Michigan with Warren as starter — and now has the rest of the week to alter those plans for a quarterback who didn’t have a single pass attempt last season.

Orji does have six such passes this year. Three of which were completed for 15 yards and two touchdowns. But while Moore has assured that he’s improved as a passer, what Michigan’s offense will look like with him at the helm is a complete unknown.

His rushing ability was always going to be a part of Michigan’s game plan, but it’s not clear how much time the Trojans spent accounting for him last week. And Riley wasn’t about to share that information.

“I don’t think I would say, sorry,” Riley said.

He was even reluctant to say who USC would use to imitate Orji in practice.

“There’s an old quarterback from Muleshoe, Texas who’s going to come out of retirement,” Riley said, referring jokingly to himself. “So, we’re going to see if his legs still got it. We’ve got a couple of guys we’re trying to use a little bit. But [Orji] is a really good athlete.”

Whether he can pass the ball effectively downfield is another question entirely. Though, Riley said USC was still planning to account for that part of Michigan’s offense.

“You don’t play quarterback at this level without being able to throw the ball some,” Riley said. To sit there and think if he plays the entire game that they’re going to run it 70 times and throw it one time or something like that, I don’t think that’s going to be the case. So you definitely have to account for it because he’s certainly a good enough thrower to make you pay.”

Last season, Michigan did run the ball 45 times or more in three games. Against Penn State, it ran the ball on 46 plays and passed just eight times.

A similar game plan could be in store Saturday. Though, Moore refused this week to sell his new quarterback’s arm short.

“I think they’ll find out real quick that he can throw the football,” Moore said. “People have their opinions on him, but he definitely can throw. He’ll make some big throws this game.”

Linebackers Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry, who were both dealing with injuries during the bye week, were full-go at practice on Tuesday and should be ready to play against Michigan. … Cornerback Jaylin Smith is also expected to play after sitting out USC’s Week 2 win over Utah State. … Michigan is hopeful that it will have star tight end Colston Loveland available on Saturday after Loveland was hurt in its win over Arkansas State. “It was less serious than we thought,” Moore said.

