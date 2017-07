Junior quarterback J.T. Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei High announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to USC.

Daniels was one of the most proficient and effective quarterbacks in California last season as a sophomore.

In 14 games, he completed 75% of his passes for 4,849 yards and 67 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

He comes from the same high school that produced USC quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley.