Former USC receiver Joseph Lewis is charged with a felony after latest arrest

Former USC receiver Joseph Lewis IV has been charged with one felony count of injuring a spouse, girlfriend or child's parent after a prior conviction, stemming from an arrest July 18.
In May, Lewis pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery with an injury, stemming from two incidents in February. As part of his sentence in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Lewis was required to serve 60 days in jail and complete 36 months of probation and a yearlong domestic violence treatment course.
He was released July 6 after 21 days in jail. Less than two weeks later, Lewis was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with an injury.
Lewis, who played at Los Angeles Hawkins High, was a five-star recruit. He played sparingly last season for the Trojans. A USC spokesman said this month that Lewis was no longer on the team; he was removed from the roster for spring practice.
Lewis told The Times in May that he hoped to rejoin the Trojans for fall camp, which begins Aug. 3.