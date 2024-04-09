Former Dodger Julio Urías charged with five misdemeanors stemming from 2023 arrest

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was charged with five misdemeanors by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office on Monday.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been charged with five misdemeanors stemming from his arrest for suspicion of domestic violence last September, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

The charges include one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault. An arraignment is scheduled for May 2.

Urías, 27, was just months away from what was expected to be a lucrative free agency when he was arrested outside BMO Stadium following an LAFC game on Sept. 3 of last year. That night, a person alerted police that a man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation, according to a report from the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety.

Exposition Park police officers approached Urías and the woman — his wife, Daisy — and “determined a physical altercation had occurred,” the report said. He was then taken into custody and released the next morning on $50,000 bail.

Urías spent the remainder of last season — which began with his first career opening day start for the Dodgers — on administrative leave before his contract expired in early November.

The pitcher was not signed by another team this offseason. He could face discipline from Major League Baseball, which is investigating whether he violated the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy for the second time in his career.

Urías was suspended 20 games in 2019 after being arrested — but not charged — on misdemeanor suspicion of domestic violence.

No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, Urías has not yet been interviewed by the league. Players are typically advised not to talk to league investigators until the legal process has played out, since anything they say could be used against them in court.

“Our investigation is ongoing,” an MLB spokesman said Tuesday. “We have no further comment.”

A law enforcement investigation into the incident was completed by officers from the California Department of Public Safety in December. The probe included cellphone footage of the alleged incident captured by a bystander.

In January, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to charge Urías with a felony, finding that he had pushed his wife “against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders,” but that “neither the victim’s injuries nor the defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.”

The case was then passed to the City Attorney’s office, which filed its charges with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, according to spokesperson Ivor Pine.