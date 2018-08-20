Former USC assistant Todd McNair is back 'in his element' on the sideline

After spending eight years in the NFL playing running back and helping coach Bush to the Heisman Trophy in 2005, McNair, 53, took charge of Village Christian’s offensive line. The Sun Valley school canceled last season because it didn’t have enough players. The new group lead by head coach Richard Broussard is young. McNair, who stood 6 feet 1 and weighed 200 pounds during his playing days, towers over some of the linemen. He’s not a celebrity there, just “Coach T-Mac.”