Podcast | USC Overtime: What went wrong for USC in its ugly loss to Notre Dame? A lot

The ugliest game of USC’s season has yielded some very interesting calls to the USC Overtime message machine.

Times reporter Zach Helfand fields those calls and breaks down what problems USC must address to salvage a Pac-12 South Division title.

And:

Why couldn’t USC stop the run?

Is USC improving?

What lessons can Sam Darnold learn from Carson Palmer?

How can USC simplify its playbook?

Should USC worry about Arizona State?

Plus, hear from Tee Martin, Chris Hawkins and Sam Darnold, as well as much more.

