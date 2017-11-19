Podcast | USC Overtime: It's another ugly win, but it's a win over UCLA

USC has 10 wins. It has played very well in maybe two of those games. Saturday was more of the same. USC avoided disaster against UCLA, but it still didn’t put together a complete game. Why?
Zach Helfand, Bill Plascshke and Ben Bolch discuss this and more, including:
- Sam Darnold versus Josh Rosen
- What happened on the trick punt return?
- Why couldn’t USC run the ball effectively against a very bad run defense?
- Why can’t USC put teams away?
Plus we’ll take your calls and play interviews with Clay Helton and Sam Darnold.
Twitter: @zhelfand