Tight end Tyler Petite is eager to help out USC's young quarterbacks

“Something I always try to relay to the quarterbacks is they are inexperienced,” Petite said, “and as much as I would love to say that they’re going to have perfect command of the game, they’re going to make some mistakes. You can do it in practice all the time, but once you get in that Coliseum, it’s completely different. I just tell them, make sure you go through your reads, do everything you would normally do, take a deep breath and throw me the ball.”