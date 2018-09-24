Stephen Carr set the tone for a much-improved offensive attack for USC

“One of the things I really appreciate in both athletic directors that I’ve had the opportunity to work for is they’re football guys,” Helton said, referring to Swann and Pat Haden. “I visit with Mr. Swann every Monday and have a chance to sit down with him, talk about the next game, talk about the team, bounce thoughts off of him. He’s been so supportive. … To be able to roll ideas off him and be able to have that much support is critical for our success.”