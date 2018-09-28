USC looks to turn its fortunes around in the turnover department

“You don’t see a ton of picks in man-to-man coverage,” Helton said. “You see a lot more in zones. We do have a lot of pass breakups. Hopefully we’ll get our hands on the ball just a little bit more, and it also comes with tipped balls, batted balls. We had a couple the other day that got straight up in the air and felt like they were there forever. We just didn’t come down with it.”