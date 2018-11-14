USC football coach Clay Helton says he has athletic director Lynn Swann's backing and assures players his job is secure

“I let the boys know that my plan is to be here a long time,” Helton said. “The beautiful thing about social media is a lot of people get opinions. Those opinions can affect kids, and they want to know where coach’s mindset is. They also want to know the stability of their coach. Like I told them, my plan is to be here another 15 years. I’d like to do it until I’m 60 right here. That’s my plan. Know this: I’m not going anywhere. I want them to know my jaw is set.”