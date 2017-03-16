How do USC and Southern Methodist match up?

USC-SOUTHERN METHODIST MATCHUP

WHO: No. 11 USC (25-9) vs. No. 6 Southern Methodist (30-4).

WHAT: NCAA East Regional first round, Friday, 12:10 PDT.

WHERE: BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla. TV: TruTV; Radio: 710.

UPDATE: When USC defeated the Mustangs in November, “A lot of people said ‘So what? You beat SMU.’” USC Coach Andy Enfield said. “And I was trying to tell people that SMU is going to be one of the best teams we face all year.” As it turned out, USC wouldn’t have made the NCAA tournament if not for the win. Both schools have reason to gripe about seeding. USC has now reached a program-record 25 wins — and had four more wins than any other at-large team in the First Four round. Southern Methodist reached 30 wins, lost only one game since the start of December, won their league — and was given a No. 6 seed. The Trojans used (what else?) a second-half comeback to win in the team’s first meeting, sparked by freshman De’Anthony Melton. The Mustangs have had more than four days to prepare for USC. As for the Trojans, they chartered out of Dayton, Ohio, early Thursday morning. They landed in Tulsa about 3 a.m. Some players strapped into leg compression sleeves for recovery before sleeping. Enfield said he got three hours of rest. "When you wake up your mind is racing and you have a game to prepare for," Enfield said.

STARTERS

SMU; Ht; Wt; PPG; P; USC; Ht; Wt; PPG

Shake Milton; 6-6; 205; 13.1; G; Jordan McLaughlin; 6-1; 180; 13.2

Jarrey Foster; 6-6; 220; 9.9; G; De’Anthony Melton; 6-4; 190; 8.5

Sterling Brown; 6-6; 230; 13.3; G; Elijah Stewart; 6-5; 190; 12.0

Semi Ojeleye; 6-7; 235; 18.9; F; Bennie Boatwright; 6-10; 230; 15.1

Ben Moore; 6-8; 220; 11.6; F; Chimezie Metu; 6-11; 225; 14.5

RESERVES

Ben Emelogu II; 6-5; 215; 4.4; G; Shaqquan Aaron; 6-7; 190; 8.0

Dashawn McDowell; 6-5; 2185; 1.4; G; Jonah Mathews; 6-3; 185; 7.3

Jonathan Wilfong; 6-3; 285; 0.4; G/F; Nick Rakocevic; 6-11; 215; 5.3

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand