USC-Texas: A look at how the teams match up

USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin vs. Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando: With the Trojans coming off their lowest scoring output since 1997, the pressure is on USC coach Clay Helton — and, more specifically, offensive coordinator Tee Martin — to get the offense rolling against the Longhorns. The issues have been plentiful — poor pass blocking, dropped passes and a general feeling-out process for the wide receivers with freshman quarterback JT Daniels. For Martin, getting the Trojans into the right looks after two games to gather information would be much easier if he were not about to face off with Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. The Longhorns pride themselves on being unpredictable with their defensive game plans, and they will bring consistent heat from all directions — something USC did not handle well at Stanford in a 17-3 loss. Martin knows what he is up against and now he knows what he has to deal with it. Fair or not, Saturday night’s offensive showing will be viewed by USC faithful as a referendum on Martin’s ability to do his job.