No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 6 USC women’s basketball: Three things to watch in Pac-12 showdown

Pauley Pavilion is quiet for now. Kiki Rice looks at the empty stands after a recent practice. The UCLA guard knows this scene won’t last long with crosstown rival USC coming in 30 hours.

“To play a game where it’s going to be packed in here, it’s going to be sold out, the noise, the environment, I’m really excited,” Rice said Friday. “I think that’s really what I came to UCLA to be a part of.”

The Pac-12 opener for No. 2 UCLA and No. 6 USC is shaping up to be one of the best games in the long rivalry. This is the first time the teams have met as unbeatens and first time they’ve both been ranked since 1985. They haven’t met as two top-10 teams since 1981.

Advertisement

Hype has been building steadily. Both teams made appearances on “SportsCenter” this week. The Bruins (11-0) announced a sellout on Wednesday. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb was monitoring the rumors of a packed arena long before the official release, and after the Trojans (10-0) dominated UC Riverside at Galen Center on Dec. 10, Gottlieb told more than 4,000 USC fans that on Dec. 30, “we want to make sure it’s full of cardinal and gold.”

“We don’t shy away from the excitement around it,” Gottlieb said last week after the Trojans finished the nonconference slate with a win against Long Beach State. “I think both teams have earned it. They’re really tremendously good, we know that, but to have the rivalry game, the proximity be so close and both teams to be so good and so exciting is just really good for women’s basketball.”

Here are three things to watch: