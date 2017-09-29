Sam Darnold struggles, and so does No. 5 USC in loss to No. 16 Washington State 30-27

Sam Darnold put his hands on his hips, unfastened his chin strap and walked, slowly, to USC’s sideline. coach Clay Helton met him there and put his hand around Darnold’s back.

Friday marked one year and six days since USC and Darnold last lost. Darnold leaned his head to hear what Helton had to say. Their conversation was brief. There was nothing left to do but watch and wait for Washington State’s fans to storm the field.

No. 5 USC looked defanged in a 30-27 loss to No. 16 Washington State on Friday night in front of 33,773 fans at Martin Stadium.

Darnold had to wade through a sea of fans to reach USC’s locker room. He had endured perhaps the worst start of an otherwise spotless career.

Not much about the game was pretty. A clash of two high-flying offenses devolved into a mud fight in the second half. And there was plenty of slop to go around: To USC’s entire offense, to the hands of Washington State’s receivers, to one USC play call — finally a quarterback sneak — when USC was unaware it had already gained a first down.

Most concerning for USC was its offense. Washington State outgained USC 462 yards to 327. Without three starting linemen, USC rushed for 163 yards in 29 carries, but 86 of them came on one play.

Darnold completed 15 of 29 — his worst percentage at USC — for 164 yards, his lowest total. He rushed for two scores but threw for none and had one pass intercepted. His receivers, without starters Jalen Greene, who did not play in the second half, and Steven Mitchell Jr., could not break into open space.

Darnold clutched more than a kid learning to drive. When he did throw, his throws were often errant.

But there were flashes of the usual rabbit-out-of-the-hat passer. On a fourth-and-13 in the fourth quarter, Darnold heaved a pass into coverage and somehow connected with Tyler Vaughns for 15 yards. He hit Vaughns again for 26 more to the one-yard line, then ran it himself to tie the score late.

Vaughns led USC with six catches for 89 yards.

Darnold’s career has been marked by fourth quarter magic, but there was none left. After Washington State marched down the field to take the lead on a field goal, Darnold was under pressure on the only two plays USC managed.

He tried to avoid a sack, but Jahad Woods jarred the ball loose. Nate DeRider fell on it, and Darnold began his slow walk to the sideline.

This game had awaited USC at the end of a brutal five-game start to the season like the final boss of a video game. The Trojans had dispatched a surprisingly competent California team on the road last week. Before that they had fended off a pesky Western Michigan team, dominated Stanford and then sweated out a double-overtime victory against Texas. But all of those three wins were at home.

Washington State was USC’s first big road test. The Cougars were also undefeated, with one of the nation’s best quarterbacks, Luke Falk, and an uncharacteristically stout defense.

If the banged-up Trojans could escape the Palouse with a victory, it would see a lull in its schedule with its national title hopes still alive. Now, USC probably must win out to even have a chance.

USC’s defense mostly neutralized Washington State’s high-flying offense early, with a big assist to the Cougars’ receivers, who had several drops, including one in the end zone on Washington State’s first drive. Instead, Washington State settled for a field goal.

USC countered with Darnold’s first score. But after that the offense stalled. Darnold appeared out of rhythm early. He missed several open targets and had a pass intercepted by Sean Harper Jr. in the second quarter on an out route.

USC still managed to take a lead on Ronald Jones II’s 86-yard scamper for a touchdown in the second quarter. Jones finished with 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

But Washington State mounted a 12-play, 94-yard scoring drive, capped by a one-yard Jamal Morrow run, to tie the score at 17 seconds before halftime.

Falk’s shovel pass to Jamal Morrow for a 23-yard touchdown broke a stalemate and gave Washington State a 27-20 lead before Vaughns’ circus catch set up the Trojans for a tie.

If one sequence could encapsulate a game, it was this one, in the second quarter: Like a kid chasing bubbles, USC’s blitzing linebacker, Uchenna Nwosu, lunged at a Falk pass. He managed to swat it, but the ball pinballed into the facemask of a Washington State lineman. Before it fell to the ground, Nwosu snatched the ball, giving USC a prime opportunity to break the game open, with the ball on the three-yard line.

USC ran a dive. Nothing. Then Darnold tried a quick pass to freshman tight end Josh Falo, who had yet to make a reception in college. Nothing. Then another dive.

Nothing again.

