USC keeps win streak at Coliseum alive with 39-36 victory over Washington State

Clay Helton wanted to see consistency Friday night against Washington State. What he got from USC was the same kind of uneven performance that put the Trojans’ season in 1-2 hole.
In the fourth quarter, the Trojans’ 17-game Coliseum unbeaten streak — the second-longest home winning streak in the country to Alabama’s 21 — hung in the balance. But a blocked field goal helped preserve a 39-36 win.
Entering Friday night, the streak stood tall for Helton as more than just a number. Given the way things have gone for the Trojans since last year’s Cotton Bowl, with USC losing its last three games against Power Five competition, it represented one of the last vestiges of USC’s place among college football’s elite teams.
If USC couldn’t defend Troy’s walls against Washington State — a Cougars win Friday would make history as the first time they had beaten the Trojans in back-to-back seasons — then it would feel doubly dubious for the rest of the season.
A crowd of 52,421 came to the Coliseum, braving Friday rush-hour traffic and the tremors from the Stanford and Texas losses, to see what kind of fight USC had. And those who stayed into the fourth quarter were rewarded.
With 14:31 left in the game, USC freshman quarterback JT Daniels lofted a pass down the right sideline to his high school teammate at Santa Ana Mater Dei, Amon-ra St. Brown, who is now Daniels’ roommate. The ball fell into St. Brown’s hands over his shoulder for a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Trojans a 31-30 lead.
With that pass, Daniels had completed 16 of 24 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, showing the kind of poise and accuracy that made him the Gatorade National Male Athlete of the Year coming into USC.
He spread the ball to seven different receivers and also threw touchdown passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns — a surefire sign that USC’s young quarterback was finding chemistry with the Trojans’ veteran receivers.
Nobody who watched USC’s first drive of the game would have expected USC’s passing attack to have so much on its shoulders for the second straight week. After rushing for minus-five yards at Texas, USC’s offensive coaches came into this game seemingly trying to send a message that they could be a physical team.
The Trojans came out in a two-tight-end set and ran the ball five times for 75 yards, helped by a 50-yard run by Stephen Carr. Vavae Malepeai scored on a three-yard touchdown run.
Yet, after that, it was more of the same from USC’s rushing attack, as the play calling veered away from what had been working on the first drive. In the fourth quarter, USC had amassed minus-nine rushing yards since the first drive, and Carr had received just four more carries since his opening two totes netted 56 yards.
Defensively, USC’s defense continued to struggle on third downs. And the Trojans could not get pressure on Washington State’s Gardner Minshew II the entire first half. Minshew picked them apart, going 22 of 31 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Once Porter Gustin entered the game in the third quarter, USC became a different defense.