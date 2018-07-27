Could I find my Prince Charming in Hollywood?

I’d sketched out my move back to Australia. It was going to take me six months to end my lease, get my dogs their travel shots and sell all my furniture. Even though I had grown to love Los Angeles over the years, it seemed like moving back was the only logical decision after the end of my engagement. I was terrified of being single, in Hollywood, for the first time, in my early 30s, while all my friends had long since been married and were having kids.