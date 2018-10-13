The big question: Did we have chemistry?

I was sitting inside a low-key Hollywood bar, sipping a glass of Pinot, waiting for my Bumble date to show up. One of many “first dates” that month. It has been about two years since my last serious relationship. Two years is around the time when your body, mind and soul have been so starved of a real human connection that “finding a boyfriend” makes its way to the top of your to-do list, whether you want it to or not. At this point, I had experienced a number of mediocre first dates. A number that would make you think I should’ve given up on dating by now (thank you, Bumble). But after being single for two years in my 20s, what most people claim is my prime, I became surprisingly determined.