I remember L.A. dating before the internet came along: It was all left to fate ...

I decided to look for alternatives to fix-up dates. I had my priorities — I knew I wanted to meet a Jewish woman, so I subscribed to the Jewish Journal weekly newspaper for its personal ads. I read them for six months before mustering the courage to write a letter. (Yes, a letter. This was 1989.) When I finally took the plunge, I answered four ads, figuring that would increase my odds. To make myself stand out, I added a ghostwritten letter of recommendation (typed, double spaced) from my grandmother. She vouched for me being a nice Jewish boy seeking a nice Jewish wife. I then mailed the four handwritten replies, and I waited.