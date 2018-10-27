I agreed to a blind date, and the palm reader was right

Then a friend called me up to say he’d been out having drinks with some people and met this guy, Aaron. He said I needed to meet him. My friend has very good taste, so although I usually shrugged off setups, I told him to pass along my email address, thinking that would be the end of that. So I was surprised to get an email later that day from Aaron, who told me he looked forward to meeting me if “it was in the cards.”