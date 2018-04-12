That moment when your boyfriend is added to the 'No Fly' list

Then one day when I arrived to his house, he announced, "Look, I'm fostering a cat!" (Red flag?) He introduced me to his new four-legged housemate and it seemed weird that he, a single guy in his forties with no marriages or kids, all of a sudden had a foster cat. A few days later, he also announced, "I'm sad to let you go, but I need to explore dating my ex-girlfriend, and I'm ending it now so I don't hurt you." It wasn't me, he insisted. He needed to see where this other relationship could go.