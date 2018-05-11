I was having a bad case of the 'moms' ... and then my ex-boyfriend walked in

Do you know they were both in the NICU after they were born? Do you know I gave up my career to stay home with them? Do you know my older son, the one whose hand you just shook, almost died at birth? And I am the one, me, I am the one who took him to the doctors and therapists and music classes and did the research and managed his care and medicines until it almost broke me. But instead of being broken I was brave and had another child. He's the one in the blue Puma shirt. He was six weeks premature and so I struggled all over again. But here they are, my children, wolfing down ice cream, after soup dumplings, and you can't tell there was any struggle or challenge. Nope, that's because of me. Me. Strong, accomplished and wonderful me. Mother. They don't give awards for that. They should.