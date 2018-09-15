I was 40 and tired of dating app disasters. So I hired a matchmaker

The first two matches were nice, but nothing clicked. Then, she matched me with John. She found him by engaging in some deep social-media digging. Hearing the story from John’s perspective was interesting, to say the least. There he was, going about his day, and then he gets this personal message from a matchmaker suggesting that he meet a client of hers because she thought we’d make a great match (in part because we’re both foodies). She DM’d him on Instagram to ask whether he was single and looking for a long-term relationship. It took him a day to respond, to get over the shock of it. When he did, he told her he was ready. But my matchmaker didn't make it that easy for him — first, she had to go on a date of sorts with him herself, to make sure he was the kind of guy I was looking for. As he later told me, she asked him many of the same questions she asked me — relationship history, family dynamics and more. He passed her test, and she gave him my number after filling me in on their meeting.