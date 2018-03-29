What a dying old woman taught me about love

For the first time in almost two years after I started visiting with E., I was going to be away from her, to make good on a long-planned vacation in the Yucatán. I told her that I'd be gone only a week and during that time there would be a full moon. I suggested that since she was awake at night she should look up for the full moon, and I promised I would too, and maybe we'd do it at the same time. Corny, maybe, but she didn't think so.