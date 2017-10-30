Buenos Aires' $200-million port facelift adds cruise services for visitors

If you've always wanted to learn the tango, set sail for Buenos Aires, where you'll find plenty of opportunities to learn Argentina's famous dance, and also take advantage of the city's recent $200-million port improvement project.

The port's Quinquela Martín terminal, in the heart of the city, has expanded and can handle up to 13,000 passengers daily, sailing to destinations such as Puerto Madryn in Patagonia and Ushuaia in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago. Ships also sail from this port to international destinations such as Brazil, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, and Antarctica.

During the cruise season, which runs from October to April, the Port of Buenos Aires becomes a South American cruise hub, thanks in part to an ongoing renovation project by Terminals Rio de la Plata that has increased capacity and added services.

Among the facilities now offered at the port are banking, food services and an official transportation service, Transporte ARBUS, which features routes to the Jorge Newbery Airport, the Ezeiza Airport, Puerto Madero and several tourism destinations within central Buenos Aires.

Bilingual signage and street maps can be found throughout the port and city, along with the new free app, BA Turismo, which can be downloaded at iTunes and Google Play, and may be used offline.

New Buenos Aires tourist assistance centers have been established that offer maps in English and Spanish, and include complimentary Wi-Fi and phone-charging stations.

Among the cruise lines that pass through the port are MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Holland American Line, Polar Cruises, Silver Seas, Cunard, Seabourn Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and others.

