Carnival's new ship Horizon will give diners a slice-and-dice show on the Promenade Deck

If you like flashing knives and performance-style cooking, you'll love Carnival Cruise Line's new teppanyaki dining venue.

The line, which intends to launch the Japanese style of cooking on its new ship Carnival Horizon, will call the Promenade Deck restaurant Bonzai Teppanyaki.

Horizon will debut in Europe in April and will be the first Carnival ship to feature the cooking style. Teppanyaki translates literally to “grilling on an iron plate" and takes place directly in front of diners on a hot grill.

The cooking style is used for meats such as steak and seafood, and calls for as much theatrical skill as culinary skill as chefs do knife tricks and tell jokes while they cook on custom-built stations that form the center of the venue’s two eight-seat tables.

Diners will begin their meal with samplings of five appetizers, including miso soup, teppanyaki shrimp, skewered pork belly and spicy tuna.

Entrees will include lobster tail, filet mignon, salmon, black cod, shrimp, garlic chicken and grilled tofu with vegetables. Combination dinners will also be available.

Prices range from $15 to $30 per person and include appetizers, entree, dessert and side dishes.

Other new elements on Carnival Horizon include a Dr. Seuss-themed water park, a bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction called SkyRide, and an IMAX Theatre.

The ship is scheduled to make its maiden voyage April 2, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona, Spain, the first of four round-trip departures from that port. It will then reposition to the U.S. with a 14-day transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York from May 9 to 23.

After a summer schedule sailing out of New York to Bermuda and the Caribbean, it will move to Miami and begin a year-round schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning Sept. 22, 2018.

Cruise to Ecuador's Galápagos Islands and do good at the same time