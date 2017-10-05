Celebrity Cruises launches a sleep program for travelers who are tired of being tired

Can't get to sleep? Sail off to dreamland with a new program from Celebrity Cruises called Mindful Dreams. The wellness program, which has just become available on all Celebrity ships, combines nutrition, spa treatments and sleep aids to help guests relax and get a good night's sleep.

Canyon Ranch SpaClub, which operates Celebrity's spas, has developed four spa treatments that use a variety of products to promote healthy sleep.

Spa staff also holds nutritional seminars that focus on culinary choices to aid in sleep, as well as lectures on holistic methods for mindful sleep.

Among the available treatments is a 75-minute Mindful Dreams therapy, which utilizes massage, meditation and breathing techniques combined with products such as essential oils of lavender and rosemary to calm and soothe travelers.

Cruisers can also choose a 55-minute lavender and seaweed sugar therapy that removes dead skin cells as well as soothes the skin; a 50-minute facial; or a 45-minute seaweed bath that helps the body remove toxins and is said to alleviate aches and pains.

All of the treatments focus on tranquillity and attempt to foster a feeling of well-being and serenity.

Mindful Dreams programming has debuted on Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Summit and is in the process of being introduced fleet wide.

Info: Celebrity Cruises, (888) 751-7804, or call a travel agent

ALSO

After September hurricanes, Florida’s Keys and other islands ready to welcome tourists

When are the best months to sail to certain destinations? Check out Avid Cruiser's month-by-month guide

Eight places that look their best from the deck of a cruise ship

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel