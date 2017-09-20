Celebrity offers 'Moveable Feast' culinary cruises with popular PBS show's chefs

Celebrity Cruises is offering “Moveable Feast” culinary cruises with chef-driven itineraries on upcoming sailings. The line is teaming up with the popular PBS series to offer special culinary nights in its dining rooms, hands-on cooking demonstrations and market excursions that emulate the show.

In addition, Celebrity announced two “Moveable Feast” sailings featuring some of the series' chefs.

"Moveable Feast," sponsored by Fine Cooking magazine, revolves around spontaneous cooking events that take place across the United States. Local chefs create a multi-course feast while demonstrating farm-to-table cooking methods and discussing what ingredients inspire them.

Celebrity’s partnership with the series will add "Moveable Feast"-inspired activities and flavors to the line’s daily fare.

Moveable Feast sailings will feature some of the series’ chefs, including Michelle Bernstein, a Miami chef and James Beard Award winner.

Bernstein will take part in a seven-night Western Caribbean voyage, departing Dec. 16 from the Port of Miami on board Celebrity Equinox. Inside cabins start at $649 per person, double occupancy.

Bryan Voltaggio, a James Beard-nominated chef, will be on board for a seven-night sail to Bermuda from New Jersey on Celebrity Summit that will depart April 29. Inside cabins start at $749 for an inside cabin.

On each sailing, guests will have the opportunity to meet the chefs, attend chef-led cooking demonstrations, and join the chefs on excursions.

Info: Celebrity Cruises, (888) 751-7804, or contact a travel agent

