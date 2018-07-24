Cruise Critic readers choose their top destinations. Alaska's Glacier Bay freezes out the competition

Cruising is a great way to catch some killer views while discovering places like Alaska, Canada and the rivers of Europe. Can’t decide where to go? If you take advice from Cruise Critic readers, you'll visit all these places.
The cruise website’s readers' top choices for 2018 are Glacier Bay, Alaska; Quebec City, Canada; and a host of European destinations, including Arles, Avignon and Villefranche, France; Budapest, Hungary; Würzburg, Germany; Dürnstein, Austria; St. Petersburg, Russia; and Dubrovnik, Croatia.
The awards are compiled annually by Cruise Critic for its Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards, which focus on the world’s most popular cruise destinations.
"Our data regularly shows that whether you’re a first-time cruiser or you’ve sailed dozens of times, destination is a top consideration when shopping for a cruise," said Colleen McDaniel, senior executive editor.
'While tropical destinations will always be popular among cruisers, what’s really exciting to see is the rise in destinations more known for their immersive and experiential offerings."
Glacier Bay, which ranked No. 1, is a perennial winner, having scored the top spot for the last three years.
Cuba was named best destination in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya. While international cruise lines have long visited the island, U.S. cruise lines began visiting only recently. Today, 17 cruise lines stop there.
The travel website included cruise lines in its awards this year, focusing on the ones consumers rate highest. Celebrity Cruises ranked at the top of this list. Viking Ocean Cruises also was a standout among voters.
