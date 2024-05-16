Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

Download the checklist of the 101 best West Coast experiences

Paper checklist of west coast locations on an orange background with illustrations of stars and a trophy and a stamp
(Lettering and illustrations by Jacky Sheridan/For The Times; Los Angeles Times)
By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
Share

Inspired by our list of 101 best West Coast experiences and ready to hit the road? Keep track of your adventures with our handy downloadable checklist.

And if there’s a place you wish had made the list, tell us about it. We’d love to hear about the West Coast destinations you cherish most.

Cover of the 101 Best West Coast Experiences print premium.

Bring this guide on your adventures! Buy a copy of ‘The 101 Best West Coast Experiences’ special print section here.

More to Read

Travel & ExperiencesLifestyleThings to Do
Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement