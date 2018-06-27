Sail with actor Alan Cumming aboard Queen Mary 2 next year

In the role of Dylan “Dr. Psychopath” Reinhart, actor Alan Cumming searches for serial killers in the new CBS-TV crime drama "Instinct." He'll leave that persona behind — along with his many other film and TV roles — in January when he sets sail on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 on a weeklong transatlantic crossing from New York City to Southampton, England.
Cumming, 53, who plays Reinhart on "Instinct," will be taking part in the cruise line's Insights program, which includes lectures and other opportunities to meet experts from various industries.
In addition to hosting Cumming, Cunard's 2018-2019 season includes collaborations with Ancestry.com, NY Fashion Week, and World Space Week.
During the Jan. 3 to 10 voyage, Cumming will take part in a Q&A session with passengers and host a screening of "Instinct," which premiered in March and has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on James Patterson's book "Murder Games."
Cumming has appeared in numerous films and television shows, was nominated for Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe awards for his work on "The Good Wife," and is a longtime stage actor in New York and London. He won a Tony Award for his role in "Cabaret" on Broadway.
An activist, the Scottish American actor has received more than 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism.
Info: Prices on the Cumming sailing start at $999 per person, double occupancy. Contact a travel agent, or Cunard, (800) 728-6273
