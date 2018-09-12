Cruise ships change course because of hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic and Pacific

With Hurricane Florence grabbing headlines, it's hard to remember that other hurricanes and tropical storms are also churning through the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and disrupting ship itineraries, including Tropical Storm Olivia, now striking Hawaii.
Most disruptions are taking place because of Florence, currently set to bear down on the Carolinas. Nearly 2 million people have evacuated the coastline as the storm takes aim with 140-mph winds and heavy rains.
Florence is expected to blow ashore late Thursday or early Friday, then slow down and unload 1 to 2½ feet of rain that could cause flooding inland.
"This storm is a monster," North Carolina’s Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press conference. "It's big and it's vicious. It is an extremely dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane."
Out at sea, cruise ships were taking no chances, with at least seven ships altering their courses, according to CruiseCritic.com, including:
--Norwegian Dawn, which departed from Boston on Sept. 7.
--Norwegian Escape, which left New York City on Sept. 9.
--Oceania's Sirena, now nearing the end of a repositioning cruise from Europe to Miami.
--Oceania's Insignia, which rerouted north and sailed to Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada, followed by two days in Portland, Maine.
--Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas, which departed from Baltimore on Sept. 8, is now being held in Florida's Port Canaveral (Orlando) until the storm passes and it’s safe to return to Baltimore.
--Carnival Pride, which left Baltimore on Sept. 9, has replaced its Bermuda itinerary with a Bahamas and Caribbean itinerary.
--Carnival Ecstasy's return to Charleston, S.C., on Sunday may be delayed.
--Carnival Horizon, which sailed from New York on Sept. 5, has been rerouted.
The National Hurricane Center has also issued advisories for Hurricane Helene, Tropical Storm Isaac and Subtropical Storm Joyce, all storms in the Atlantic. Two ships were affected by Isaac: Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess and Carnival's Vista.
In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Olivia is causing trouble in the Hawaiian Islands.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Olivia is predicted to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and high surf to much of the state of Hawaii into Wednesday night, with the potential for additional heavy rainfall continuing through Thursday night.
The tropical storm warning has been cancelled for much of Hawaii Island, but remains in effect for Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Lanai and Molokai.
Two ships have been affected by the storm: Norwegian’s Pride of America and Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas.
