Circle Iceland on a cruise with Hurtigruten, and get free airfare, for a limited time

Iceland's natural beauty has helped it earn a spot as one of the world's hottest destinations, no easy feat for a country so cold.
Explore the island on a Hurtigruten cruise that circumnavigates the country, offering a look at some of its most popular sights. The company is offering free international airfare with its May and June cruises if booked by Nov. 30.
The 12-day voyage visits more than a dozen ports, with opportunities to see the Godafoss waterfall, swim in natural hot springs and hike through lava fields.
The trip departs from Reykjavik and visits the city of Stykkishólmur in western Iceland, known for its lava and rock formations, glaciers, volcanic activity, and hot and cold springs. The cruise also visits the Vatnajökull lagoon and glacier, one of the largest in Europe.
Dates: May and June departures
Price: From $7,466 per person, double occupancy. Includes international airfare, accommodations, meals, small-boat landings and activities onboard and ashore.
Info: Hurtigruten, (888) 645-6875
