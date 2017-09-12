Who needs a cruise to eat well? Food festival comes to San Diego's port

If you're a cruiser who likes to sail out of San Diego, check out its Taste of the Port event planned for Sept. 21.

The Thursday evening food festival will offer dishes from waterfront restaurants and promises food, drinks and great views of the seaport and harbor.

Hosted by the Port of San Diego, the event will emphasize sustainable cooking using locally sourced ingredients and fresh fish.

In addition to offering food and drink, there will be live entertainment and a cooking competition featuring San Diego chefs, who will face off in a contest to be named the Green Chef of the Bay.

Competitors will include Roy Hendrickson, executive chef of Kona Kai Resort & Spa, and Jay Payne, chef de cuisine at Sally's Fish House & Bar.

A dozen port restaurants and 10 breweries, wineries and beverage companies will participate. Among them are Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern, Sushi Tadokoro, Greek Islands Cafe and Coronado Brewing Co. In addition, local fishermen will demonstrate how to filet fish and shuck oysters.

TIckets cost $55 for general admission from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and $70 for VIP from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego.

Info: Taste of the Port

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

