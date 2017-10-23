Tune into the opera world with new show aboard Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises will celebrate love and opera when a new production show, “Grande Amore,” opens Nov. 2 on a Caribbean and Central American voyage aboard the Silver Whisper.

The show, which eventually will be staged aboard the line's five ships, features new musical tracks recorded by London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It is based on the opera world and includes traditional opera, classical crossovers and popular selections. The songs will be performed live by the Voices of Silversea ensemble; many of the group's members have performed at European opera houses and in shows staged in London's West End and on Broadway.

The production will feature contemporary costuming; the set design evokes ancient Rome. The “Grande Amore” show is being produced for Silversea by London-based Luna Rossa Productions.

It will debut on a Silver Whisper voyage that departs New York Nov. 2 and will be rolled out fleetwide during the following months.

Info: Silversea Cruises, (888) 978-4070 or contact a travel agent

ALSO

Must-see locations of Ai Weiwei's expansive 'Good Fences Make Good Neighbors' exhibit in New York

New hotels mean Palm Springs is once again the capital of cool

Conde Nast Traveler readers choose Wynn as best Las Vegas hotel, and Waldorf Astoria as L.A.'s No. 1

Solo travelers get a break on Star Clippers' Mediterranean and transatlantic cruises

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel