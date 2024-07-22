Daymé Arocena’s Afro-Caribbean music graces Grand Performances stage

Daymé Arocena‘s distinctive Caribbean flair drew concertgoers of all ages to to downtown L.A.’s California Plaza over the weekend.

Celebrating a night of live Latin music, De Los partnered with Grand Performances on Saturday as part of its weekly summer concert series. Hosted by KCRW DJ Wyldeflower, the show featured various subgenres of Latin music through Pan Dulce’s reggae-centric set and Arocena’s newest venture into Latin pop.

Wyldeflower kicked off the evening with a mix of classic Cubano anthems. As tracks played into the night, members of the crowd got up from their picnic blankets and joined the informal dance floor. Every few songs, Wyldeflower provided insights about each track — emulating a radio DJ set.

Since 1987, Grand Performances has hosted free outdoor performances. The organization’s focus is on giving a platform to both global and local acts. Previously, acts such as Stevie Wonder, Aloe Blacc and Ana Tijoux have participated in its programming.

“We make a point to represent the city that we support, which is more than 50% Latino,” said Canyon Cody, Grand Performances’ marketing and communications director. “To me, that means presenting Latin music like cumbia, salsa and mariachi, all of which we’re doing this year, but also presenting Latinos that are performing all different types of music.”

John Moody, 56, says Grand Performances’ concerts are something he looks forward to every year.

“The music is always good, and if it’s something I don’t know, then its something I learn and expose myself to,” Moody said. “I’m glad the city puts money into events like this. It’s what makes the city worth living in. When my tax dollars are at work for this, I am all for it.”

After Wyldeflower wrapped up her set, Pan Dulce, featuring Alan Lightner, kept the tropical feeling alive. Centered on the use of the steel pan, their performance brought together the sounds of reggae, cha-cha and jazz.

By evening, the bright spotlights had begun to light up the surrounding skyscrapers. The sounds of African Spiritual chanting began to play. Those in the seated crowd hesitated standing, but as Arocena took the stage, their minds changed. In a sparkling skirt, the singer took command with her powerful vocals — echoing all the way down to the street.

Born in Havana, Cuba, the headliner found an early interest in music. From being classically trained as a choir conductor to finding freedom in jazz, Arocena’s musical inspirations can be heard on her newest album, “Alkemi” — a project focused on bringing the Black perspective to Latin pop.

“It’s usually a religious experience with her. I always say she is Orisha equals Aretha [Franklin],” said Erica Sewell, a longtime Arocena fan. “She has the vibrato of a gospel church lady, but she always reminds me of a Yoruba priestess.”

Throughout her performance, the Cuban singer-songwriter kept asking the crowd to give her more energy — and they listened. By the end of the set, the entire audience was not only on its feet but also dancing.