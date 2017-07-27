New thrill rides for Independence of the Seas include a trampoline park

Thrill seekers take note: Royal Caribbean International is planning to add a trampoline park, escape rooms and laser tag to its ship Independence of the Seas, which is scheduled to be refurbished.

The multimillion-dollar upgrade, planned for April 2018, continues the high-adrenaline trend prevalent on some of the world's largest passenger ships, where you can zip-line, race a car on a top deck track, or jump into a submersible sub to discover undersea attractions.

Independence of the Seas, which joined the fleet in 2008, holds 3,634 passengers and sails from south Florida and London (Southampton) to destinations in the Caribbean, the Baltic and Europe.

The ship was last upgraded in 2013 and currently has an ice skating rink, a surf simulator, boxing ring and rock-climbing wall.

Royal Caribbean is known for its thrill rides. Its ship Harmony of the Seas debuted in the U.S. in November last year as the world's largest cruise ship, carrying 5,479 passengers and offering Ultimate Abyss, a 10-deck, twisting dry slide that spins passengers 236 feet down a dark tunnel in about 15 seconds.

The ship, which sails out of Port Everglades, Fla., also has three water slides called the Perfect Storm that are 170 feet, 315 feet and 328 feet in length.

The other giant ship debuting late last year was Carnival Vista, which began sailing out of PortMiami last December carrying 3,954 passengers and offering a chance to try its Sky Ride, which is part roller coaster and part bicycle. It's suspended 150 feet above the deck; riders pedal along an 800-foot track, getting great views as they work their way along the course.

