Every ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, ranked

The strength of Universal Studios is its constraints. This is a theme park set in a working movie studio. While that means space is at a premium, it creates a lively, “only in SoCal” energy that no other theme park can match.

That also means designers must get creative in using the available land, requiring the park, sometimes to its detriment, to rely too heavily on screen-based attractions. Yet no other theme park can boast something as unique as the World Famous Studio Tour, a beast of an attraction that not only takes guests through potentially working sets but gives us light thrills and glimpses of Hollywood history like the “Psycho” house. The tram-based trek, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024, has a long history with the studio and heavily influenced the TV- and movie-focused approach of modern theme parks.

Universal Studios Hollywood is also a park in transition. Though not nearly as large as its Florida counterpart, the West Coast original has added in recent years multiple all-enveloping areas, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. Coming in 2025 is the park’s first grown-up roller coaster, a thrill ride set in the “Fast and Furious” universe that is literally being built on a hill.

Universal Studios Hollywood aims to reflect our modern entertainment industry, from movies to, more recently, games. But how a theme park interprets pop culture is an art unto itself, so consider this guide not simply a ranking of Universal’s attractions and experiences but a look at how a theme park can illuminate cultural myths and stories.