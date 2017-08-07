Uniworld picks model Petra Nemcova as 'guardian angel' of its new millennial cruise line

U by Uniworld has thrown the tradition of naming ship “godmothers” overboard. Instead, the new river cruise brand geared toward millennial travelers recently named Victoria Secret model Petra Nemcova as its “guardian angel.”

“We’re making history with this concept, so rather than follow the traditional ‘Godmother’ path for each individual ship, we’re paving our own way forward,” president and CEO Ellen Bettridge of parent company Uniworld Boutique River Collection said in a media statement.

The U line is set to debut in 2018 and is being marketed to 21- to 45-year-olds to tap into younger cruise passengers.

The ships — The A (what was the River Ambassador) and The B (formerly the River Baroness — will be redone with all-black exteriors).

The A will travel exclusively on Germany’s Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, and The B will sail on France’s Seine.

Highlights inside include communal dining tables for hanging out and an upper-deck lounge with a bar. Deck spaces will pump up the comfy factor with hammocks, bean bags and large sun beds.

DJs and overnights in popular European cities for late-night partying are part of the plan too.

But back to the guardian angel.

Nemcova will be sailing on a “sneak peek” Paris cruise in October. Participants on the sailing will be chosen from travel agents who participate in a video contest.

U also is supporting Happy Hearts Fund, a charity started by Nemcova in 2006, which works to help rebuild schools after natural disasters. The model founded the nonprofit organization after surviving the deadly 2004 tsunami in Thailand.

ALSO

Do you know what's in your glass? Michael Mondavi and other top winemakers explain all on these cruises

New casino card lets players earn rewards on three cruise lines

Discovery Channel comes to life for tots to teens at Princess Cruises' new updated youth centers

World's busiest cruise ports are in Florida

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel