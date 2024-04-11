Want to travel with style? These 7 items got you covered

(Photo illustration by Susana Sanchez / Los Angeles Times)

Miu Miu canvas and leather bucket bag, $2,050

Miu Miu is one of the buzziest brands in fashion right now, and for spring and summer, the Prada Group label has delivered bags that are perfect for a jaunt to Malibu, Newport Beach or Manhattan Beach. This canvas and leather bucket bag has a front leather lettering logo, adjustable leather handle, a linen lining, gold-tone hardware and leather drawstring closure — all adding to the bag’s charm.

Celine sunglasses, $440

Animal prints are everything right now, and the message you’ll send wearing these women’s squarish-frame sunnies from Celine is that you’re fashionable with a slight wild side. Along with Leopard Havana, the sunglasses also come in three subdued color options: light pink, black and white. All come with a crossbody pouch.

Palm Angels PA 4 sneakers, $620

For Italian fashion brand Palm Angels’ spring and summer collection (pieces generally range from $300 to $4,500), the vibe is once again all about the City of Angels — and for good reason, right? Just check out the new styles of the brand’s PA 4 kicks that feature palm trees stitched on the sides.

Cult Gaia Celia one-piece swimsuit, $328

Cult Gaia’s Celia one-piece swimsuit should be tucked into your luggage for a trip to Palm Springs or St. Barts. The swimsuit, which comes in black and a matcha-looking color called tea, has a high-thigh cut, low back and wired neckline. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

Tumi Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case, $950

Unless you’re flying private, you know how it goes at the luggage pickup: Figuring out which black bag on the conveyor belt is yours. Stand out with this lightweight Tumi suitcase in halogen blue that has a recycled polycarbonate shell, an integrated TSA lock and a dual-compartment zip pocket. You can monogram it as well as buy it in other colors: hunter green, black, navy and red.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite mini speaker, $80

Instead of earbuds, play the new Beyoncé album poolside, with this portable speaker from French brands Saint Laurent Rive Droite and Lexon. The Mino mini speaker works via Bluetooth and is compact, rechargeable and comes in a bright colors: mustard, Majorelle blue, bright red, fuchsia violet and aqua.

Orlebar Brown Bulldog swim shorts, $395

How do you tell everyone you’re from SoCal without saying it? Get your hands on these Bulldog swim shorts from Orlebar Brown that feature a 1957 Slim Aarons photo of cars parked outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. The mid-length swim shorts are made from printed recycled polyester and have adjustable side fasteners.

