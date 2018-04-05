River or ocean cruise? Now Viking lets you do both in a single journey

Viking is combining river and ocean cruises in a single journey for trips that begin this summer. The luxury cruise line rolled out new sailings that explore Europe's rivers and then set sail along the North Sea coast.
The Rhine & Viking Shores & Fjords cruise, for example, leaves from Basel, Switzerland, on June 30 aboard a river boat that stops in the Black Forest and Cologne, Germany, and travels to Amsterdam.
There passengers transfer to one of Viking's ocean ships, which carry just 930 people, to sail to Skagen, Denmark, and finish in Bergen, Norway. Price for the 15-day journey: $6,348 per person. The same itinerary sails June 2, 2019.
(Vikings prices include shore excursions, meals, port charges and government taxes. Free amenities include beer and wine, wi-fi, access to the Thermal Suite in the Liv Nordic Spa.)
Other river-and-ocean sailings include the 22-day Grand European & Viking Fjords, starting in Budapest, Hungary, and ending in Bergen. Prices start at $8,748 per person.
Info: Viking, (855) 884-5464 or contact a travel agent
ALSO