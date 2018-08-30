Got 245 days of vacation time? Viking's record-setting world cruise may be perfect for you

Luxury cruise line Viking claims the title of longest continuous world cruise with a 2019 itinerary it calls the Ultimate World Cruise. Indeed, the trip features a full circumnavigation of the globe, traveling to six continents, 59 countries and 113 ports, including Los Angeles.
The eight-month voyage on the Viking Sun doubles the length of the line’s prior world cruises, a company news release said. It starts in Greenwich, near London, on Aug. 31, 2019, and stops in Rio de Janeiro; Ushuaia, at the southern tip of Argentina; Hobart on the Australian island state of Tasmania; Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam; Mumbai, India; Luxor, Egypt; and eight ports new to Viking in South America, including three in Peru and two in Chile. Passengers can take advantage of overnights in 22 cities too.
Those who want to sail shorter legs have good options that begin or end in L.A. The 127-day World Treasures cruise sails from London to L.A. by way of the Nordic islands, Iceland and includes a circumnavigation of South America; and the 119-day World Wonders cruise, by way of the South Pacific, Asia and the Middle East.
Cabin prices for the Ultimate World Cruise start at $92,990 per person. World Treasures starts at $47,995 per person, and $45,995 per person for World Wonders.
Viking’s prices include business class international airfare, Wi-Fi, drink packages and cultural shore excursions in each port.
The cruise line offers incentives for early birds. Passengers who book the world cruise by Dec. 31 will receive a $4,000 credit for optional land programs and a $2,000 shipboard credit.
Viking, known for its river cruises, launched its first ocean ship in 2015. Viking ships have 465 staterooms that hold 930 guests.
Info: Viking Ultimate World Cruise, (866) 984-5464
