Solo travelers get a break on Star Clippers' Mediterranean and transatlantic cruises

Modern tall ship cruise line Star Clippers offers solo travelers a break on selected transatlantic and Mediterranean sailings next year. For example, individual travelers can take a five-night Spain and Morocco cruise for $1,385 — no single supplement added.

The deal: Vessels in Star Clippers’ fleet of three full-rigged ships carry 170 to 227 passengers. (A fourth ship is to debut next year.)

Solo travelers interested in this type of cruise experience can expect to pay $1,690 for a weeklong cruise to the French Riviera on June 2, and $2,350 for a 19-night transatlantic sailing from the Caribbean to Portugal on March 31. Port charges are extra.

When: The solo discount is good for some France, Italy and Spain sailings, and transatlantic crossings, in 2018.

Details: Some Star Clippers itineraries charge a single supplement of 50% to 100% of the cabin price for each person, based on double occupancy, according to the cruise line’s website. Savings are good with this deal, and good for those who want to sample something other than a mega cruise ship.

Star Clippers’ ships have large teak decks and swimming pools, with a piano lounge and tropical bar where passengers can gather.

Info: Star Clippers, (800) 442-0551 or contact a travel agent

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

