Disney plans to extend San Diego-Mexico cruises in 2019

Disney Wonder will return to San Diego with two- to seven-night cruises to Mexico between March and May 2019, Disney Cruise Line announced Thursday.

Ensenada will be the destination for two-night cruises. Weeklong cruises will visit Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, where travelers can add snorkeling and scuba diving to their activities.

Reservations for 2019 itineraries open to all travelers Nov. 2.

(Though bookings haven’t opened yet, prices for 2018 two-night San Diego-Ensenada cruises in April and May start at $1,196 per person.)

On Feb. 24, 2019, you can sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., on a 14-night westbound cruise through the Panama Canal to San Diego. It stops in Mexico, Colombia and Grand Cayman.

In 2019, Disney also plans:

--three cruises that feature six- and seven-night itineraries from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the southern Caribbean;

--four- and five-night cruises from Miami to the western Caribbean; and

--three-, four- and seven-night itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Fla.

All cruises departing from Florida ports include a day at the private Castaway Cay.

Disney plans to expand its fleet to six ships, with vessels expected to launch in 2021 and 2023. Each ship will include 1,250 guest staterooms.

