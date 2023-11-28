The 3-day SoCal resident ticket returns to Disneyland, starting at $75 per day

This holiday season, Disneyland is already looking ahead to 2024, and today announced a new offer for Southern California residents.

Each local resident who pays $225 will receive three one-park-per-day tickets to be used on separate visits from Jan. 2 though June 2. This discount works out to $75 for each admission. For a cost comparison, a one-day, one-park ticket ranges from $104 to $194, depending on when you visit the Anaheim resort.

The three-ticket package, good for children or adults, means you can choose to visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure each time. The offer is valid Monday through Thursday, as those partaking in the promotion will be blocked out on Fridays and weekends. Park reservations are required in addition to a ticket, and the on-sale date for the deal is Dec. 5.

The discount is good for residents who live in ZIP codes 90000-93599 in Southern California. Upgrades to tickets, such as a park hopper option or the line-skipping feature Genie +, will be available at the time of purchase.

The deal cannot be combined with other promotions, as Disneyland continues to run its Kids’ Special Ticket Offer which allows children between the ages of 3 and 9 to visit for $50. The latter runs from Jan. 8 through March 10, and while there are no blackout days for the children’s deal, the tickets are subject to reservation availability. (After the parks reopened in 2021 from a 13-month pandemic closure, Disneyland and California Adventure adopted a crowd-control system that required visitors to secure reservations before entering the parks. This means, essentially, that both a ticket and a reservation are required to enter a park.)

The local resident promotion comes just a few weeks after Disneyland once again hiked its ticket prices. In October, Disneyland increased single-day admission prices on its most popular days by nearly 9%, while parking fees rose nearly 17% and the cost of using the ride-jumping Genie+ service went up 20%. Parking at the Disneyland Resort starts at $35 per car.

The lowest-priced ticket for a single-day visit on low-demand days at Disneyland and California Adventure has remained at $104 since 2019. The daily ticket for days when demand is highest, which was $179, recently increased to $194, an 8.4% increase. Prices for other tiers rose between 3.9% and 8.9%. A park-hopper add-on is $65, pushing some single day, multi-park tickets to as high as $259 on some days.

A Disneyland spokesperson said there was no update on sales of its annual passes, known as a Magic Key. New sales of Magic Key passports are currently paused.

Earlier this month Disneyland reopened a classic, 1962 attraction. The Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson, most recently Tarzan’s Treehouse, had been closed for about a year as as the park remade the walk-through exhibition. In once again updating the treehouse, the park has looked to its past.

Abstract, environmental storytelling, and some cleverly designed mechanical animals — you’ll want to spend some time watching Jane the Ostrich — has given the Adventureland Treehouse a fresh-yet-retro makeover. Numerous touches, such as a large waterwheel, which provides a jolt of movement and energy to Adventureland pathways, nod to the original story, which was inspired by the 1960 Disney film “Swiss Family Robinson.”

