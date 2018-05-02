Princess Cruises and cast of 'Love Boat' TV show to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Princess Cruises and the original cast of the TV show "The Love Boat" will receive a star of their own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 10 a.m. ceremony on May 10, sponsored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will honor the cruise line and the cast of the show that debuted on ABC in May 1977.
The ceremony will be held in front of the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.
A happy tune greeted viewers each week on "The Love Boat": "Love, exciting and new. Come aboard, we're expecting you."
Viewers were invited to "set a course for adventure" and then treated to stories of romance and fun aboard a Princess Cruises ship. The show featured more than 1,000 celebrity guest stars during its 10-year run.
Cast members included Gavin MacLeod (Capt. Stubing), Jill Whelan (Vicki, the captain's daughter), Ted Lange (Isaac the bartender), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (cruise director Julie) and Fred Grandy (Gopher, the purser).
For more than three decades, MacLeod fulfilled the role of Princess Cruises' global ambassador.
Among the guest stars who appeared on the series were Tom Hanks, Florence Henderson, Ginger Rogers and Mickey Rooney, to name a few.
The pilot was shot aboard the Sun Princess in Mexico. The Pacific Princess and Island Princess were cruise ships used in early episodes. The show's popularity took off — and so did filming destinations to ports of call around the world.
Fans also will recognize "Love Boat" scenes filmed in San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles.
The original series is in worldwide syndication. It has been translated into more than 29 different languages, and is viewed by millions of people in more than 93 countries.
