L.A. chef Angelo Auriana brings rustic Italian food to Princess Cruises

Pasta lovers of the world, take note: Your favorite noodles may be coming to a cruise ship near you.

Princess Cruises has added a new celebrity chef to its lineup, and his specialty is Italian food: Angelo Auriana is executive chef of L.A. sister restaurants Factory Kitchen at 1300 Factory Place and Officine Brera at 1331 E. 6th St.

The two Arts District eateries are known for their rustic Italian dishes, many of which feature traditional family recipes.

"The hottest trend in travel right now is culinary travel," Gordon Ho, Princess’ senior vice president of global marketing, said at an event this week announcing the new collaboration.

"People want to try new things when they travel. We want to give them the opportunity to taste things representative of some of the places we sail to in the Mediterranean."

Dishes include pappardelle with nebbiolo-braised beef cheek; risotto with vialone nano rice, beets dolce latte, gorgonzola, pistachios; and torchiette with mushrooms and rosemary oil.

As for Auriana, he's emphasizing the new tastes he's bringing on board and the "fresh, authentic ingredients." He added that there will also be pasta-making classes for passengers on the ships.

Auriana's menu will be served on several Princess ships in the restaurant Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria. In addition, the trattoria will feature family recipes from Italian chefs across the fleet.

Two ships currently have the new menu, the Caribbean Princess and the Grand Princess. The Regal Princess and the Coral Princess will add it in November, and the Star Princess in December.

Princess has collaborated with several other celebrity chefs, including Curtis Stone, whose restaurant at sea is SHARE; chef Ernesto Uchimura, who designed much of the menu for Princess' Salty Dog; and Norman Love, a master chocolatier whose dreamy desserts are featured on the ships' dining menus.

