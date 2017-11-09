An intimate cruise to Belize and Guatemala's cays and lagoons

Searching for a different sort of New Year’s experience? Blount Small Ship Adventures is offering a 12-day cruise of Belize and Guatemala that will explore the countries’ cays, reefs and lagoons.

Highlights in Belize include Man-O-War Caye, a bird sanctuary, and Lime Caye, part of a marine reserve. In Guatemala, a tour of Castillo de San Felipe, a 400-year-old Spanish fort, and a visit to Livingston, a village reached only by boat, are among the activities. A masquerade party and New Year’s brunch will help participants ring in 2018.

Dates: Dec. 28-Jan. 8, Jan. 11-22 (birders cruise), Jan 24-Feb. 4

Price: From $4,599 per person, double occupancy. If booked by Nov. 20, 35% off Dec. 28 departure, 25% off Jan. 11 departure, and 30% off Jan. 24 departure. Includes free early arrival; all meals, beer and wine; and naturalist/wildlife expert. International airfare not included.

Info: Blount Small Ship Adventures, (800) 556-7450

ALSO

Here's what Virgin's first adults-only cruise ship will look like

Paddleboard and kayak in southeastern Alaska on this active outdoors cruise

Viking plans to add 10 new river and ocean-going cruise ships

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel